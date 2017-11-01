By: Carol Campbell

Annual benefits enrollment is underway; all forms are now posted and available on Oneplace.

Just a few reminders:

All forms are due back to Human Resources at 201 S. Greene St. by November 30 ;

complete and return a new “Tobacco Use Declaration” form. If you are not a tobacco user and you return your form, you will again receive a $20 biweekly discount off your health premiums in 2018; and If you want to participate in the Flexible Spending Plan for 2018, you will need to download and complete a new form.

There are no plan changes for 2018.

Call Human Resources at 641-3324 with any questions.