By: Carol Campbell
Annual benefits enrollment is underway; all forms are now posted and available on Oneplace.
Just a few reminders:
- All forms are due back to Human Resources at 201 S. Greene St. by November 30;
- You MUST complete and return a new “Tobacco Use Declaration” form. If you are not a tobacco user and you return your form, you will again receive a $20 biweekly discount off your health premiums in 2018; and
- If you want to participate in the Flexible Spending Plan for 2018, you will need to download and complete a new form.
There are no plan changes for 2018.
Call Human Resources at 641-3324 with any questions.