By: Catherine Johnson

The Guilford County Facilities Department currently has four large capital projects in different stages of development.

The Old Courthouse located at 301 West Market Street opened in 1920 and is in need of a facelift. Contract award for the exterior renovations is pending and work will begin this fall. When complete it will be transformed back to its original splendor.

The old jail is also looking to get new life. A project is planned to completely renovate the interior to support Law Enforcement administration and provide secure storage for County documents. We are currently in the process of selecting an architect to complete the design and develop construction documents. Construction award is anticipated for late summer of 2018.

After a 15-year search, a site for Emergency Services Logistics and Maintenance Facility has been identified and design of phase 1 is ongoing. We will close on the site within the next 60 days and anticipate construction award in early summer 2018.

As anyone who has visited knows, we have outgrown the current Guilford County animal shelter. We are in the process of due diligence on a potential site and are soliciting an architect to design the new facility. Design is scheduled to begin in early 2018.

Thanks to the Board of Commissioners for the vision to support these needed projects.