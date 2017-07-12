The NC Public Transportation Association 2017 Bus and Van ROADEO held in Concord, NC at the ZMAX racetrack on June 4, 2017, is held annually for drivers to compete against other drivers across North Carolina public transportation entities.

The 2017 ROADEO consisted of competition categories for 35-foot Bus, LTV and Van categories. The competition consisted of obstacle courses of cones, tennis balls, backing, passenger stops, speed, appearance, and overall driving techniques that they use day to day transporting clients to and from their appointments safely and on time.

Guilford County Transportation and Mobility Services entered 4 drivers, James Huntley, Mattie Murphy, Michelle Bryant and Andre’ Scott to participate in this event. All 4 of the drivers did an excellent job and they came in 2nd place for overall score as a team in the LTV category.