By: LaDawn Pearson

Older adults are at increased risk for becoming victims of abuse, neglect, and/or exploitation, including financial fraud and identity theft. Many older adults have disabilities that make them dependent on others for help and they are often less likely to report abuse. Unfortunately, family members are often the perpetrators of crimes against elders especially if they have substance use issues or financial problems themselves. Predatory persons, outside the family, may also seek out vulnerable seniors with the intent of exploiting them. They may try to take advantage of older adults who live alone, are isolated, recently widowed, or distanced from family by gaining their trust and offering to help them with their household maintenance, transportation, business and/or financial affairs. With the number of older, and often vulnerable, adults is expected to increase significantly in the next decade(s) as noted below, it is important to be aware of scams and to be vigilant with preventative measures to keep ourselves and our older friends and family members safe. If you suspect that a disabled adult has been, or is being, abused, neglected, and/or exploited, you may call Guilford County Adult Protective Services at 336-641-3137 to make a report. Please remember to join us on Saturday, June 16, 2018 for the 7th Annual Elder Abuse Awareness Walk, Stroll and Roll at Triad Park in Kernersville! Wear your purple!

Highlights from the 2017 Profile of Older Americans (source: US DHHS, Administration for Community Living and the Administration on Aging):

Over the past 10 years, the population age 65 and over increased from 37.2 million in 2006 to 49.2 million in 2016 (a 33% increase) and is projected to almost double to 98 million in 2060.

The age 85 and over population is projected to more than double from 6.4 million in 2016 to 14.6 million in 2040 (a 129% increase).

Racial and ethnic minority populations have increased from 6.9 million in 2006 (19% of the older adult population) to 11.1 million in 2016 (23% of older adults) and are projected to increase to 21.1 million in 2030 (28% of older adults).

About one in every seven, or 15.2%, of the population is an older American.

Persons reaching age 65 have an average life expectancy of an additional 19.4 years (20.6 years for females and 18 years for males).

Older women outnumber older men at 27.5 million older women to 21.8 million older men.

About 28% (13.8 million) of noninstitutionalized older persons lived alone (9.3 million women, 4.5 million men).

Almost half of older women (45%) age 75 and over lived alone.

The need for caregiving increases with age. In January-June 2017, the percentage of older adults age 85 and over needing help with personal care (22%) was more than twice the percentage for adults ages 75–84 (9%) and more than six times the percentage for adults ages 65–74 (3%).

Registration information is here. You may also register online at www.ptrc.org/walk

We look forward to seeing you there!