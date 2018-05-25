By: Sandy Ellington

Recently, Public Health had the exciting opportunity to interview one of their newly promoted employees; here is a summary of that interview which shows that “diligence pays off.”

A positive attitude, friendly and always willing to help. Anyone who works with, or is acquainted with Angie Jones, equates her with this description.

During this interview, Angie stated “I absolutely love my job and the community I serve; the best career move I ever made was to come to Guilford County Public Health.”

Angie came to work in Public Health in April 2012 as a Senior Office Specialist working at the Switchboard desk on the third floor at 1203 Maple Street. Prior to coming to Public Health, Angie was a Cardiac Monitoring Technician at Cone Health. When her youngest sister had a medical condition that required home care assistance; Angie stepped in and rearranged her own life to accommodate her sister. Angie has a great sense of family importance, and this character trait also serves her well in Health and Human Services! Angie then created a plan with her other sibling to rotate caregiving duties, which they still currently maintain.

Her sister’s serious health condition also delayed Angie from completing her education at that time.

After Angie’s sister’s health stabilized, she enrolled in NC A&T State University and took courses on-line. She was able to graduate Cum Laude in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Health and Safety.

Angie moved from Public Health Switchboard Administration into Environmental Health as an Environmental Health Specialist in December 2017 with the Food, Lodging, Institution and Swimming Pool Unit. She has fulfilled all of the Centralized Intern Training requirements (required of all new Environmental Health Specialists) and should be able to take the authorization exams by the end of June, 2018.

Angie says that she loves the work of an Environmental Health Specialist. She loves going out into the community and meeting so many great people. “Inspecting swimming pools is the most challenging” says Angie, but her true determination will surely aid her in perfecting this duty in expert fashion in the near future. As a side note, Angie already comments that the swimming pools’ closely regulated, highly specific process gets easier the more that she does it. She loves inspecting food service facilities and says that her eyes have been opened to all the technical areas where many food-handlers (including those of us who cook at home) may not have adequate knowledge about proper food handling to prevent food-borne illnesses! Angie believes that since the old days of “Home Economics” training in high schools, people may not really understand the importance of food safety in their daily lives.

“Education is the key to everything” says Angie. She plans to begin her Master’s Degree in Public Health (or a similar path) by August of 2019 on-line at East Carolina University. She stated that she wants to keep focused and continue learning all that she can for as long as she can.

Angie stated to the interviewer that although life had dealt her some blows (as it surely has for all of us) possibly the only regret she has is that her official “career launch” took more than one turn rather than being on a straight trajectory from the very beginning. Angle has a very positive attitude; her glass is always half full, and she is an absolute motivator of others in her department. Angie’s outlook on life and her ability to bring a smile to everyone’s face is a true gift that she shares with all on a daily basis.

One would never know it, but Angie shared that her journey has also been difficult due to having had several corneal transplants beginning at age 19. She does not use this situation as a crutch and says “Don’t let your situation stop you. Do your best today. Tomorrow is not promised. Appreciate life more, appreciate good people.”

Great advice for us all to live by.