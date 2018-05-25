Click image to view flyer.

If you’re looking for a family oriented event in June, make sure to check out the Hagan-Stone Park Family Fun Day. Guilford County Parks partners with the City of Greensboro’s Parks and Recreation Department for the 3rd annual Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 2, from 10am-2pm at Hagan-Stone Park, located at 5920 Hagan Stone Park Road, Pleasant Garden NC.

Family Fun Day is FREE and will feature events for participants on the full spectrum of disabilities, as well as family friendly activities for all ages. Enjoy face painting, corn hole, archery, adaptive kayaking, music, and interactive displays on the ECO Bus. The Aquatic Center will be open with free admission from 10am-12pm.