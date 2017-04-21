|
Title:
Firefighter I & II — Fire Control
FIP Number:
FIP 3313
Description:
This class is for NC FF I & II certification
Dates:
October 16, 18, 23, 25, 30, 2017 1900-2200
October 28, 2017 0800-1700
November 1, 2017 1900-2200
November 11, 2017 0800-1700
Location:
Pinecroft – Sedgefield Fire Department Sta. 24
2239 Bishop Rd. Greensboro, NC 27406
Instructor:
P. Hall
Registration Info:
Registration will be done 1st night of class.
Additional Info:
Book Required:
Questions:
Contact Tim Fitts 336.334.4822 Ext. 50195
If GTCC is closed due to inclement weather this class will not meet. Please attend the next scheduled session