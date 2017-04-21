 

Title:

  

Firefighter I & II — Fire Control

 
 

FIP Number:

  

FIP 3313

 
 

Description:

  

This class is for NC FF I & II certification

 
 

Dates:

  

October     16, 18, 23, 25, 30, 2017    1900-2200

October                            28, 2017     0800-1700

November                            1, 2017     1900-2200

November                          11, 2017     0800-1700

 
 

Location:

  

Pinecroft – Sedgefield Fire Department Sta. 24

2239 Bishop Rd. Greensboro, NC 27406

 
 

Instructor:

  

P. Hall

 
 

Registration Info:

  

Registration will be done 1st night of class.

 
 

Additional Info:

  

Book Required:

JONES AND BARTLETT – 3rd Edition

Fundamentals of Firefighter Skills
             (ISBN# 9781449670856)

Questions:

Contact Tim Fitts  336.334.4822 Ext. 50195

 

If GTCC is closed due to inclement weather this class will not meet. Please attend the next scheduled session

 

 

 

 

 

 

