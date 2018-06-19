June 27, 2018 is National HIV Testing Day, a day to get the facts about HIV and get tested! Throughout the month of June, information regarding HIV is available for no charge from the Guilford County Department of Public Health.

HIV testing remains one of the key elements to getting early and more effective treatment. On June 30, 2018, Public Health will hold an HIV informational and testing event at Douglas Park, 701 Douglas Park Street, Greensboro. This event will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Fun activities will include: food, snowballs, an inflatable bouncy house, various games and music. Free testing and screening for HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis C; blood pressure checks; and pre-diabetes screening and counseling will also be available. Information about men’s prostate health and other health organizations will be available during this event as well.

According for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 1.2 million people in the United States are living with HIV, and one in eight people don’t know they have it. Nearly 45,000 people find out they have HIV every year. Additionally, high blood pressure affects approximately one in three Americans (or 75 million) and roughly 100 million Americans currently live with diabetes or prediabetes. Each of these diseases can be controlled with early identification and effective prevention and treatment methods. Public Health wants all residents to gain useful skills at identifying and managing these chronic conditions.

Come join us for our National HIV, blood pressure and prediabetes testing events and get tested. Knowing your status may save your life by providing early and more effective treatment options.

For more information, call the Public Health Division of the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services at 336-641-7777 or visit www.myguilford.com.