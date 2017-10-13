Click image to view/download flyer.

Guilford County Animal Services works hard to promote the adoption of pets, but spay/neuter is the best tool available to reduce the population of stray or homeless pets, and thus reduce shelter intake and euthanasia.

Choosing to spay/neuter your pet has a number of benefits including:

Reduce spraying & marking

Reduce roaming

Reduce behavioral problems

Lowers risk of certain types of cancers

Decrease overpopulation

For more information call (336) 641-3400 or click here to learn about resources in the area.