Guilford County Animal Services works hard to promote the adoption of pets, but spay/neuter is the best tool available to reduce the population of stray or homeless pets, and thus reduce shelter intake and euthanasia.
Choosing to spay/neuter your pet has a number of benefits including:
- Reduce spraying & marking
- Reduce roaming
- Reduce behavioral problems
- Lowers risk of certain types of cancers
- Decrease overpopulation
For more information call (336) 641-3400 or click here to learn about resources in the area.