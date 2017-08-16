Guilford County Parks is having a public input meeting on a proposed dog park at Gibson Park.

This meeting will be held on Saturday, August 26th, from 12:00pm-3:00pm to discuss the details and the proposed site location of the potential dog park. A brief survey will be available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8W7B522 and will also be available in person on the day of the event.

Gibson Park is located at 5207 W. Wendover Ave, High Point, NC.

For more information, contact Jessica Wolf at jwolf@MyGuilford.com or (336) 641-7863.