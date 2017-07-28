Guilford County announces the seventh annual Citizens’ Academy, sponsored by the County Board of Commissioners, in cooperation with the County Clerk’s Office and County Administration.

The Citizens’ Academy is an eight-week course designed to involve diverse communities including: students, teachers, doctors, business professionals, homemakers, etc., who partner together in learning about the operation of their local government. The goal of the academy is to educate the public, and foster strong relationships and communication between many different communities in Guilford County.

Scheduled topics will include: Review of the County’s Strategic Plan; Overview of the County’s Budget; Overview of Public Safety Services; the role of Health and Human Services, including environmental health and special challenges regarding mandated services; Planning and Development case studies; and many other areas regarding the roles and responsibilities of local government.

County Commissioner At-Large Kay Cashion, who facilitates the program, stated that “The Academy provides a comprehensive look at local government and reviews where and how tax dollars are being used in our communities.” Cashion continued, “I think participants will be educated, enlightened and will feel a sense of partnership with the County.”

The Academy will meet every Tuesday (with exception of the one class on Saturday, September 23rd) for 8 weeks, from August 29, 2017 to November 02, 2017 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. To enroll, please contact Scott Baillargeon at (336) 641-7428 or sbaillarge@myguilford.com, or click here for more information. Class space is limited. Applicants must be 18 years of age and a resident of Guilford County.