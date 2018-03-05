The Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health is alerting residents that a fox found on Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro tested positive for the rabies virus on March 5, 2018. This is the second confirmed case of animal rabies in 2018.

North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs and ferrets), whether living inside or outside, age four months or older be vaccinated. Even animals that are confined in outdoor fenced areas should have current rabies vaccinations, because wild animals can get into these areas and attack your pets.

Rabies continues to circulate within our wildlife population even in the winter months. The best way to protect your family and your pet’s safety is to vaccinate your pets against rabies. Check to make sure all of your family pets are properly vaccinated against rabies and get their shots updated as needed. A simple rabies vaccination can protect your pets against this dangerous health risk.

For more information or to schedule an educational program, please contact Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-2506 or visit www.myguilford.com.