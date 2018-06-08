Guilford County Government has been working with management at Republic Services to address service related issues over the last few months. This effort by Guilford County has been to ensure that residents know their concerns are being listened to and that they continue to receive the level of service they have come to expect from their trash collection service provider Republic Service.

In January, Republic made route changes in order to improve business process and gain efficiencies; however, these changes created major disruptions in the collection process for a number of their customers. In response to customer feedback, Republic Services management decided to implement additional trash collection route changes in February. A couple of months later, in April, Republic Services announced that they would align recycle pick up routes on the same day of the week as their trash routes.

With the February reroute implementation completed, customers have continued to report isolated complaints regarding pick-up frequency and consistency. Guilford County Commissioners instructed County management and staff to work with Republic Services to address the remaining issues. That process is currently underway.

To address the matters that remain, Republic Services has added additional truck assets and more drivers have been brought in to meet the additional routes created by the reroute. Additional supervisors and route auditors have been brought in to monitor routes and accompany drivers during the implementation. Republic Services also made management level staffing changes to help better address the re-routes in Guilford County.

A communications plan has also been crafted by the Republic Services media relations department to ensure as many customer contacts as possible are being made to relay information to customers.

As part of this strategy, postcards have been sent to all affected customers explaining that the recycle pick up change would align with customers’ trash pickup day.

Republic Services has also used blast calls to customers to advise of these and other changes coming. Customers should also be on the lookout for calls the day before their next recycle day to remind them of pickup. It is also heavily encouraged that Republic Services customers validate their listed phone numbers on their accounts to ensure that they are receiving schedule updates for their areas.

According the Republic Services general manager Dennis Moriarty, “We recognize that people have their choice when it comes to recycling and waste collection services. We are privileged to serve hundreds of homes and businesses throughout the local area, and we’re grateful for that.”

Customers with questions should contact Dennis Moriarty general manager for Republic Services at:

WSGService@republicservices.com, (336) 714 – 4300 or use the Republic Services customer portal “My Resource Portal” at www.republicservices.com to update their accounts, report missed pick-ups or verify their scheduled trash pick-up dates.

Guilford County Board Chairman, Alan Branson stated, “I am sure that Republic would agree that in hind sight, the transition to the new routes could have been handled better. We have seen a lot of frustration from their customers during the changes and have had several meetings with Republic Services over the past few months. I think the County is encouraged that they are taking these complaints very seriously and adding more resources to finalize the transition and get trash pickup back on schedule.”

Guilford County management will continue to closely monitor the re-route transition.