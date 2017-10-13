Merle Green, Health Director

Judy Southern, Clinical Program Manager

Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, Public Health Division staff and programs were recognized with honors at the North Carolina Public Health Association (NCPHA) Fall Educational Conference, which was held September 27 – 29 in Asheville. The staff members and program recognized were:

Staff: Merle C. Green

Award: NC Association of Local Boards of Health (The Carl Durham Award for Leadership in Public Health). Ms. Green’s contributions to Public Health that were highlighted in the award nomination included: (1) creation of a primary care health clinic in Southeast Greensboro; (2) sponsoring the mobile food options for food desert residents to have easier access to healthy fruits and vegetables; and (3) serving on many local non-profit boards such as YMCA, Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Organization, Fellowship Hall Drug Treatment Center, American Heart Association and Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine.

Program: JustTEENS Initiative

Award: Glaxo Smith Kline Child Health for Local Health Department Recognition Award. Focused specifically on teens, the JustTEENS clinic offers private, confidential, friendly, free or low-cost services set up to support teen needs. In addition to physicals, immunizations, pregnancy tests and infection screenings, the clinic also offers counseling services. The clinic, using evidence-based practices, reported seeing 926 unduplicated teens in the first year, up from 225 at the Wendover site the prior year. The clinic’s success and grant funding allowed a new clinic to open in May 2017 in an area where the highest teen pregnancy rate occurs. The JustTEENS initiative has been successful because of the diligent work by the public health staff as they offer services where they are needed and in a teen friendly environment. This is a $5,000.00 award and will be used for recruitment activities for both the Greensboro and High Point JustTEENS sites.

“We congratulate our staff members on recognition of their hard work and years of dedicated service to public health in Guilford County and across the state” stated Dr. Jean Douglas, Chair of the Guilford County Human Services Committee.