By: Tanya Roach

On February 22nd, 2018, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office held its Annual Awards Ceremony. Among the Warrants of Promotion, Officer of the Year and other awards presented, Deputy Matthew Self received the Medal of Valor and Purple Heart for his brave actions on February 27th, 2017 when he was wounded in the line of duty. Deputy Cody Young also received the Lifesaving Award for his heroism on that date.