By: Karen Neill

One of the best things about living in Guilford County is the wonderful, warm weather we have during our summers and the abundance of outdoor space where we can enjoy the nice weather. Check out this list of upcoming events and get out there and have fun!

15th Annual Extension Master Gardener Volunteer PassAlong Plant Sale N.C. Cooperative Extension Friday, May 12, 2017 9am-3pm Saturday, May 13, 2017 9am-1pm With adults and children alike itching to get outside, what better way to do that than to spend some time out in the garden? If you’re looking to fill in some space in your garden and want to purchase great plants at great prices, visit the N.C. Extension Office, Guilford County Center for the 15th Annual Extension Master Gardener Volunteer PassAlong Plant Sale. Of the 11,000 plants they will have for sale, almost all of them have been propagated and grown by the Volunteers. Volunteers will also be on hand to answer questions and offer plant suggestions if you need a little help deciding what to buy.

Upcoming Class: “Our Evolving Landscapes: Editing Your Garden Design to Accommodate Your Lifestyle and Conditions of Your Property.” N.C. Cooperative Extension May 18, 2017 10am-12pm N.C. Cooperative Extension, Guilford County Center will also be hosting a couple of upcoming classes that are sure to get you outside in the garden. Steve Windham from New Garden Landscaping and Nursery will be presenting on “Our Evolving Landscapes: Editing Your Garden Design to Accommodate Your Lifestyle and Conditions of Your Property.” Steve will walk through several examples of renovating a tired challenging yard and creating a fun outdoor living area that you can truly call a garden.