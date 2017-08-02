By: Lisa Canter

Welcome to our new series called “Guilford for Good” where we will Spotlight County employees who are involved with volunteering and/or community efforts that improve the quality of life for Guilford County residents.

Our first Spotlight is on Kevin Webb. Kevin is the Information Security Specialist in Information Services and has worked for Guilford County for X years. As a father of five, Kevin encourages his children to participate in extracurricular activities such as sports, music, community theater, and dance where he is an active participant in their success.

For the past 11 years, Kevin has served the congregation of Love Fellowship Believers Church as their pastor, and, in 2014, was recognized to receive the Pastor of the Year Award. In leading his congregation, Kevin provides counseling support and assistance that include everything from those facing dire hardships, to providing new parents, full of questions, ease of mind.

Kevin believes in the village concept of community and is involved with many different community outreach programs, such as partnering with Gillespie Park Elementary School where he counsels kids while also contributing his time to the school’s gardening project, and is a mentor with Journey Ministries. Through their beliefs, work system, and academics, Kevin encourages teens to become the very best versions of themselves while providing them with the necessary tools that prepare them for challenges of life ahead.

Not only is Kevin a father, a pastor, a mentor, and a Guilford County employee, he is also a member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity who together effectively embody “Culture for Service and Service for Humanity” to promote brotherhood, scholarship, and service.

Kevin encourages his own family to volunteer at the Church Under the Bridge, which provides food, clothes, and shelter to homeless individuals. When asked about his contributions to the community, Kevin stated that, “if there is a need, and I can help out, I want to do the best I can.”

Kevin is an exemplary employee and we wish to extend our thanks to him for his continued commitments to the County and our community.