Is summer heat making your work place miserable? Heat stress causes more deaths per year than hurricanes, lightning, tornadoes, earthquakes, and floods combined! During the summer people face heat rash, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, and heat stroke. Here are some tips to help stop heat stress from taking over your summer:

If working or exercising OUTDOORS, wear loose fitting, light colored porous clothing which allows free air circulation over the body. Wear a well-ventilated broad brimmed hat. If working or exercising INDOORS, wear as little clothing as possible. Use fans to circulate the air quickly, open windows and doors to reduce humidity and to provide air circulation and room ventilation. Work or exercise in the early morning and evening hours in whatever shade is available. Work moderately over long periods, rather than intensely for short periods. Drink cool, electrolyte replacement fluids in moderate amounts frequently before, during and after the heat stress. Check body feelings often, and immediately discontinue exercise and get out of the heat if you feel dizzy, faint or nauseated, unreasonably irritable or panicky, sweat so heavily that it falls in drops rapidly from your face or body, or if you become aware of a rapid, pounding heartbeat. If you are working with a group, check those around you frequently for the early signs and symptoms of heat stress. Get anyone who complains of feeling hot, appears disoriented, has a flushed face covered with sweat, appears irritable or seems either to stagger or be physically unstable to a shaded, cool and well ventilated area.

