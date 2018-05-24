By: Lorelei Elkins

With all the wonder and beauty spring brings our way it also brings a few things we are not so thrilled about. We love the warmer weather and the blossoms but ticks, chiggers, snakes, spiders and mosquitoes, not so much. They are the part of nature that we sometimes wish was left out of the big picture but do they serve an important role in the ecosystem. Whether you’re out in the field for work or working in the yard at home, here are some critters to look out for, and a few tips to help navigate the not so nice aspects of mother nature.

Just because it is a snake does not mean you should kill it. There are 37 species of snakes in North Carolina, and only six are venomous and only one of them can be found in Guilford County (Copperhead).

Copperhead – found throughout North Carolina

Canebrake Rattlesnake – found throughout North Carolina

Pigmy Rattlesnake (found in southeastern NC)

Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake – found in southeastern North Carolina

Cottonmouth or Water Moccasin – found in wetland areas in the eastern half of NC

Coral Snake – very rare, found in the south and southeastern areas of NC

If you’re out in the field frequently, make sure you can recognize a copperhead and always wear your PPE (Personal Protection Equipment)!

Using an insect repellent is one of the best ways to protect yourself from diseases transmitted by mosquitoes (like Zika) and by ticks (such as Lime disease). Many people swear by Avon Skin So Soft as a pesticide free alternative, but the top performing repellents include Ben’s 30% DEET Tick & Insect Wilderness Formula, Natrapel 8 Hour with 20% picaridin and Off! Deepwoods with 25% DEET. If the chemicals make you nervous, spray the repellent on your clothing or shoes.

These repellents should work to keep away chiggers and the two poisonous spiders we have in North Carolina too, the Widow spiders and the Brown Recluse spider. Learn to identify these two spiders and stay clear.

Poison Ivy is another one of mother nature’s unpleasantries you might run into. Stay away from those shiny three part leaves. Wash thoroughly with soap and water and take care not to rub your eyes if you know you’ve come in contact with it.

If you work outside or go into the field frequently for work, in addition to your PPE, remember to bring water and sunblock. The best way to stay safe is to plan ahead, be aware, and if something does happen, keep your cool.