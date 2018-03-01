By: Lisa Canter

County Manager Marty Lawing prioritizes health and wellness in his daily routine. Check out his new favorite breakfast recipe, which helps him start his day off right.

The manager provides details to newsletter staff on his favorite healthy breakfast.

Overnight Oats

https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/overnight-oats-3416659

Nutrition Information

Nutritional Analysis Per Serving

Calories 190 calorie

Total Fat 4 grams

Saturated Fat 0 grams

Sodium 62 milligrams

Carbohydrates 34 grams

Dietary Fiber 6 grams

Protein 6 grams

Sugar 8 grams

Ingredients

1/3 to 1/2 cup liquid such as dairy milk, almond, cashew or coconut milk

1/3 to 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1/3 to 1/2 cup yogurt, optional

1 teaspoon chia seeds, optional but highly recommended

1/2 banana, mashed, optional

Serving suggestions: fruit (fresh or dried), nuts, nut butter, seeds, protein powder, granola, coconut, spices, citrus zest and vanilla extract

Directions

Add the desired amounts of milk, oats, yogurt, chia seeds and banana to a jar or container and give them a good stir. Refrigerate overnight or for at least 5 hours.

In the morning, add additional liquid if you’d like. Once you achieve the desired consistency, top with fruit, nuts, nut butter, seeds, protein powder, granola, coconut, spices, zest or vanilla extract.

Cook’s Note

The mixture will keep for up to 2 days. If you don’t add the banana, up to 4 days. However, once you are experienced, you’ll have no problem whipping up another batch midweek if needed!