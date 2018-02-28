By: Lisa Canter

We have until December 31, 2018 to make the transition to our new guilfordcountync.gov email addresses. Where to start? Here is a helpful list of items you can add to your checklist for the change.

Remember , old email addresses (myguilford.com and co.guilford.nc.us) will work until December 31, 2018. Don’t wait until the last minute – start making the transition now!

Tips:

Are there any websites you log into with your work email address? (DocuSign, professional organizations, etc.) Log in and visit your profile to change your email address.

Send an email to any important contacts – including city, county, state or federal agencies – and ask them to confirm they received the email. That way you can be sure there are no issues with them receiving emails from your new address. You can also take the opportunity to ask them to update their contacts!

Check for any printed materials that need to be updated like business cards, letterhead, promotional flyers etc. Your old email addresses will work through the rest of the year – so consider if you have time to use up the materials and plan for reorders with the new email address.

Update your signature line to include this: “Please note my email address has changed to userid@guilfordcountync.gov. Please update your contacts!”

This is a great opportunity to get rid of some of that spam email! If you get sales or other emails and you haven’t had time to unsubscribe from their mailing list – just don’t tell them your new address! When the old email addresses are deleted – you won’t get them anymore.

Create rules to sort your inbox – you can color code or flag emails coming to your old email addresses, so you know those contacts need to make the update.

Soon to come – with the launch of our new Web site, our site url will change from www.myguilford.com to www.guilfordcountync.gov. Please stay tuned for updates to the new Web site launch.

As always, if you have any questions or need help with anything, please feel free to call us.