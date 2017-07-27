|
NIMS ICS – 400 Greensboro Fire Department 2017
G-400
This course emphasizes large-scale organization development, roles and relationships of the primary staff, the planning, operational, logistical and fiscal consideration related to a large and complex, incident and event management. It describes the application of Area Command and the importance of interagency coordination during complex incidents and events. This course includes a final exam. Prerequisites: ICS-100, ICS-200, and ICS-300.
Tue. October 31, 2017 8:30 – 5:00
Wed. November 01, 2017 8:30 – 5:00
Greensboro Public Safety Training Facility-Room 207/208
1510 N. Church Street, Greensboro NC 27405
Donald Campbell, Guilford County Emergency Management
Zach Smith, UNCG Emergency Management
STUDENTS MUST PRE-REGISTER. To reserve a seat please register at NC TERMS ICS – 400 GFD No cost to attend.
If you need other assistance logging in, please send an e-mail message to the NCEM Training staff at training@ncem.org. or Don Campbell