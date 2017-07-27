 

Title:

  

NIMS ICS – 400 Greensboro Fire Department 2017

 
 

FIP Number:

  

G-400

 
 

Description:

  

This course emphasizes large-scale organization development, roles and relationships of the primary staff, the planning, operational, logistical and fiscal consideration related to a large and complex, incident and event management. It describes the application of Area Command and the importance of interagency coordination during complex incidents and events. This course includes a final exam. Prerequisites: ICS-100, ICS-200, and ICS-300.

 
 

Dates:

  

Tue. October      31, 2017         8:30 – 5:00

Wed. November 01, 2017         8:30 – 5:00

 
 

Location:

  

Greensboro Public Safety Training Facility-Room 207/208

1510 N. Church Street, Greensboro NC 27405

 
 

Instructor:

  

Donald Campbell, Guilford County Emergency Management

Zach Smith, UNCG Emergency Management

 
 

Registration Info:

  

STUDENTS MUST PRE-REGISTER. To reserve a seat please register at NC TERMS ICS – 400 GFD No cost to attend.

 
 

Additional Info:

  

If you need other assistance logging in, please send an e-mail message to the NCEM Training staff at training@ncem.org. or Don Campbell

 

 

 

Company Officer Training Class ES Training Other Training Class

About the author