Celebrate Independence day at Northeast Park’s 12th annual Fireworks Extravaganza! Join us on for this fun-filled, family event with activities for all ages on Tuesday, July 3rd, at Northeast Park, located at 4010 High Rock Road, Gibsonville NC.

Enjoy live music by the RadioJacks, an assortment of carnival rides, entertainment, great food, and a fantastic fireworks display. The fun kicks off at 5pm and fireworks blast off at dark.

ADMISSION IS $5.00 PER CARLOAD AND $1.00 PER WALK-UP.

Ride tickets will be available for purchase.