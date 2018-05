Click image to view flyer.

Celebrate Independence day at Northeast Park’s 12th annual Fireworks Extravaganza! Join us on for this fun-filled, family event with activities for all ages on Tuesday, July 3rd, at Northeast Park. Enjoy live music by the RadioJacks, an assortment of carnival rides, entertainment, great food, and a fantastic fireworks display. The fun kicks off at 5pm and fireworks blast off at dark.

ADMISSION IS $5.00 PER CARLOAD AND $1.00 PER WALK-UP.

Ride tickets will be available for purchase.