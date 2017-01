The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a work session for Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 3:00PM in the Blue Room located on the first floor of the Old County Courthouse, 301 W. Market St., Greensboro. The purpose of the work session is to review the upcoming bond issuance for Guilford County Schools and Guilford Technical Community College capital projects, receive an update regarding the 2017 tax revaluation schedule, and to transact any other necessary business.

