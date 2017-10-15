The Guilford County Board of Commissioners hereby gives notice of a Public Hearing to receive input and consider a request by Lehigh Hanson (“Applicant”) to rezone approximately 351.98 acres near the corner of McClellan and Racine Road, being Tax Parcel #s 0132396, 0132538, and 0132537, just south of the town of Pleasant Garden (Guilford County Case #17-07-GCPL-03453) in the Fentress Township.

This Conditional Rezoning is a request to change the existing Conditional Zoning designation and use from Heavy Industrial – Clay Mining to Heavy Industrial – Mining and Quarrying.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners will hold the public hearing to receive input at its November 2, 2017 regularly scheduled meeting, located on the 2nd floor at 301 W. Market Street, NC 27401 at 5:30PM.