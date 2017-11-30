Employees now have the opportunity to opt in to receive their 2017 W-2’s electronically through our Pay Self Service website. Opt in early for a chance to win special leave! Benefited employees who opt in by December 15th will be entered into a drawing for one of two chances to win 8 hours of special leave. Employees who opt in by the December 31st deadline will be entered into a drawing to win 4 hours of special leave.

Don’t miss out on the convenience of electronic W-2’s. You will have access to your 2013-2016 W-2’s immediately and your 2017 W-2 earlier than those who choose to receive a paper W-2.

You can access them from anywhere any time!

To opt in, please go to the Pay Self-Service website. https://i-connect.guilfordcountync.gov

For more information click here.