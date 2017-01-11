 

Title:

  

OSFM Fire Officer Level II – Forsyth Tech @ King Campus 2017

 
 

FIP Number:

  

FIP 3711

 
 

Description:

  

This course will present the Fire Officer candidate with the knowledge, skills, and ability to satisfy the requirements of Chapter Five of NFPA 1021: Standard for Fire Officer Professional Qualifications. The course is designed to meet the needs of the mid-level officer/supervisor. The course is built around class lectures and interactive group exercises.

 
 

Dates:

  

April 10 – 14, 2017       0800 – 1700

 
 

Location:

  

Forsyth Tech – Northwest Forsyth Center

3111 Big Oaks Drive, King, NC

 
 

Instructor:

  

TBA

 
 

Registration Info:

  

If you plan on attending, you must pre-register so that we will have all the necessary materials ready for each class.

 
 

Additional Info:

  

Course Materials:

Required–  Fire Officer Principles and Practices 2nd Ed.                                           Jones and Bartlett

 Suggested – Fire Officer Exam Prep book 2nd Ed. by Dr. Ben A. Hirst

 

For additional information and questions please contact

Wesley Hutchins  @ 336.757.3053

 

 

 

 

