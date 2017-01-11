|
Title:
|
OSFM Fire Officer Level II – Forsyth Tech @ King Campus 2017
|
FIP Number:
|
FIP 3711
|
Description:
|
This course will present the Fire Officer candidate with the knowledge, skills, and ability to satisfy the requirements of Chapter Five of NFPA 1021: Standard for Fire Officer Professional Qualifications. The course is designed to meet the needs of the mid-level officer/supervisor. The course is built around class lectures and interactive group exercises.
|
Dates:
|
April 10 – 14, 2017 0800 – 1700
|
Location:
|
Forsyth Tech – Northwest Forsyth Center
|
Instructor:
|
TBA
|
Registration Info:
|
If you plan on attending, you must pre-register so that we will have all the necessary materials ready for each class.
|
Additional Info:
|
Course Materials:
Required– Fire Officer Principles and Practices 2nd Ed. Jones and Bartlett
Suggested – Fire Officer Exam Prep book 2nd Ed. by Dr. Ben A. Hirst
For additional information and questions please contact
Wesley Hutchins @ 336.757.3053