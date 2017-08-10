Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, Public Health Division is reminding parents of the importance of vaccinations for all their children, especially for school entry later this month.

Appointments are available for all children from 8:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. any weekday in the Public Health’s general immunization clinics, located at 1100 E. Wendover Avenue in Greensboro and 501 E. Green Drive in High Point. In addition, special clinics for 7th graders and college entry have been scheduled as follows at both clinic locations on Saturday, August 19, 2017; 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Appointments for all clinics are required. Please call 336-641-3245 for an appointment.

Please bring your child’s immunization (vaccination) record with you to the appointment.

Fees may apply to some vaccines. Please inquire about cost when you call for the appointment. If you have health insurance, including Medicaid, please have your card handy when you call.

Public Health accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare insurances for childhood immunizations. Persons with these insurances will receive vaccinations at no out of pocket expense at the time of service delivery.

Payment methods accepted are: cash, personal checks with a North Carolina address, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express credit cards, and debit cards.

For more information about required school vaccinations, contact Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, Public Health Division at 336-641-6601 or your child’s health care provider.

Make an appointment now to avoid the back to school rush!