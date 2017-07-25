Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, Public Health Division is reminding parents of the importance of vaccinations for all their children, especially for school entry in August. “Our state requires certain vaccinations for school entry, including college,” states Vonda Pabon, RN, Nurse Manager. “Since serious illness and disease can strike any child, at any age, we want to make it as easy and convenient as possible for your family to get the vaccinations they need to remain healthy.”

Appointments are available for all children from 8:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. any weekday in the Public Health’s general immunization clinics, located at 1100 E. Wendover Avenue in Greensboro and 501 E. Green Drive in High Point. In addition, special clinics for 7th graders and college entry have been scheduled as follows at both clinic locations –

Saturday, August 5, 2017; 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 19, 2017; 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Appointments for all clinics are required. Please call 336-641-3245 for an appointment.

Please bring your child’s immunization (vaccination) record with you to the appointment.

Fees may apply to some vaccines. Please inquire about cost when you call for the appointment. If you have health insurance, including Medicaid, please have your card handy when you call.

Public Health accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare insurances for childhood immunizations. Persons with these insurances will receive vaccinations at no out of pocket expense at the time of service delivery.

Public Health will file claims for immunizations for clients who have other major insurance providers but the client must pay the entire billed amount at the time of visit. Payment methods accepted are: cash, personal checks with a North Carolina address, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express credit cards, and debit cards.

For more information about required school vaccinations, contact Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, Public Health Division at 336-641-6601 or your child’s health care provider.

Make an appointment early to avoid the back to school rush!