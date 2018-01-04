The Guilford County Board of Commissioners hereby gives notice of a public hearing in accordance with N.C. General Statute 153A-45. The purpose of the public hearing is to consider proposed draft ordinance for Electronic Notices. The proposed ordinance is in accordance to Session Law 2017-210 authorizing certain local governments to publish required notices electronically and to authorize Guilford County to publish legal notices via the county maintained website for a fee.

The public hearing shall be held January 18, 2018 at 5:30 P.M at the Old County Courthouse – Commissioners Meeting Room, located at 301 W. Market Street, Greensboro N.C. 27401. Additional hearings may be held as deemed necessary. The full text of the proposed revisions may be examined at the County Manager’s Office, located at 301 W. Market Street, Second Floor, Greensboro, NC 27401 or by going online to www.myguilford.com.