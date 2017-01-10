SERTC – Responding to Incidents Involving Flammable Liquids Transported by Rail

Delivered to volunteer and rural area first responders who will be exposed to the potential harm caused by transportation of flammable liquid by rail incidents, so that they can plan to coordinate their responses in an effective and efficient manner.

Participants will learn the importance of developing strategies while responding to these rail incidents.

Key success factors presented in the course will be

effective planning, communication, and coordination.

The course is designed to assist local emergency responders to recognize the significant aspects of flammable liquid rail transportation emergencies and the difficulties involved in containing large quantities of the flammable liquids that may be released by an incident as well as mitigating fire incidents that may occur.