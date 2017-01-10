|
Title:
SERTC – Responding to Incidents Involving Flammable Liquids Transported by Rail
Description:
Delivered to volunteer and rural area first responders who will be exposed to the potential harm caused by transportation of flammable liquid by rail incidents, so that they can plan to coordinate their responses in an effective and efficient manner.
Participants will learn the importance of developing strategies while responding to these rail incidents.
Key success factors presented in the course will be
effective planning, communication, and coordination.
The course is designed to assist local emergency responders to recognize the significant aspects of flammable liquid rail transportation emergencies and the difficulties involved in containing large quantities of the flammable liquids that may be released by an incident as well as mitigating fire incidents that may occur.
Dates:
February 4, 2017 0800-1700
Location:
Rural Hall Fire Department Station 23
177 Rural Hall – Germanton Road Rural Hall, NC 27045
Instructor:
Security and Emergency Response Training Center
Registration Info:
This class is limited to 40 students. Students must be
pre-registered. Register @ Railcar Class RHFD. Be sure to register for the class in Rural Hall on Feb. 4th.
Additional Info:
The course meets the requirements of 29 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) 1910.120 (q) (8) and NFPA 472: Standard for Competence of Responders to Hazardous Materials/Weapons of Mass Destruction Incidents,
2013 edition