By: Lorelei Elkins

Get your spring cleaning on! Spring marks the season renewal and rebirth, both literally and symbolically. Even though winter grips us still, our minds are on brighter days and the milder temperatures to come. Spring cleaning is a great way for you to prepare indoors for the big changes happening outdoors. Science tells us that spring cleaning reduces stress, improves our outlook, reduces depression and gives us a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction. We’re here to help you declutter and get a fresh start this spring!

Pleasant Garden will host the first of the 2018 community recycling events Saturday March 17th at Pleasant Garden Town Hall, 4920 Alliance Church Rd from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. Guilford County residents can drop off computers and all the accessories like monitors, printers and scanners, etc. We’ll accept electronics of all sorts like televisions, cell phones, DVD players and microwaves. You can also drop off up to five boxes per vehicle of documents for shredding! (Sorry, no business waste accepted.)

Go ahead, make a little space in the basement or garage. It’s proven to be good for you!

Here are some other upcoming Guilford County community recycling events:

April 28, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sedalia Elementary School, 6120 Burlington Rd. Gibsonville, NC 27249. Items Accepted: Paper for shredding, tires, electronics and white goods (appliances).

September 15, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Laughlin Professional Development Center, 7915 Summerfield Rd. Summerfield, NC 27358. Items Accepted: Paper for shredding, electronics, tires and white goods (appliances).

November 3, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oak Ridge Elementary School, 2050 Oak Ridge Rd. Oak Ridge, NC 27310. Items Accepted: Paper for shredding, electronics, white goods (appliances).

(look at the cartoon below….it’s fun)