While many of us are not always thinking about our bladder health, this month serves as a reminder to get the facts about common bladder health problems and to take an active role in taking care of our health. Your bladder — a hollow organ that holds urine from your kidneys — is one of those body parts that you probably don’t think about until it stops working properly. Two common health problems affecting the bladder are urinary incontinence, which touches more than 25 million people in the U.S. and overactive bladder (OAB), which effects over 33 million adults in the U.S.