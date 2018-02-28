Did you know? Some 2 million American workers are victims of workplace violence each year. It can strike anywhere, and no one is immune. Workplace violence is violence or the threat of violence against workers. It can occur at or outside the workplace and can range from threats and verbal abuse to physical assaults and homicide. Guilford County has established a zero-tolerance policy toward workplace violence against or by their employees. In an effort to protect our employees, a Workplace Violence Training has been created . The goal of this training is to:

Provide safety education for employees so they know what conduct is not acceptable, what to do if they witness or are subjected to workplace violence, and how to protect themselves

Educate employees on county resources available to them

Allow employees to discuss concerns regarding their work environment, ask questions regarding workplace safety

During this training, different departments come together to discuss the following:

Risk Management – Review of Workplace Violence, who are at greater risk, how Guilford County is working to protect employees from workplace violence, what employees can do to protect themselves, and gives time for open discussion regarding employee concerns or suggestions.

Family Justice Center – Catherine Johnson and her team discuss the services their department offers to victims of domestic violence and its association with workplace violence

Emergency Management Team – Discusses emergency notification systems- New Everbridge overview, GEANI, etc.

Sheriff Department and Security Division – Provides education on Run, Hide, Fight and additional personal safety on the job and away from work. Discuss security issues in related buildings, partnering in safety and review common security concerns.